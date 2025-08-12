Markets boosted by China-US truce extension, inflation in focus

HONG KONG: Stock markets mostly rose on Tuesday (Aug 12), with Tokyo hitting a record, as investors welcomed the extension of a China-United States tariff truce but looked ahead apprehensively to the release of key US inflation data later in the day.

US President Donald Trump's widely expected trade announcement avoids the reimposition of sky-high levies and allows officials from Washington and Beijing to continue talking into November to settle their standoff.

In an executive order, the White House reiterated its position that there are "large and persistent annual US goods trade deficits" and they "constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States".

However, William Yang, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, said: "Beijing will be happy to keep the US-China negotiation going, but it is unlikely to make concessions."

With the president's tariffs set and talks with various trading partners ongoing, markets are now turning their focus back towards the possible economic outlook and the impact of Trump's trade war.

First up is the US consumer price index (CPI) later in the day, which could play a major role in the Federal Reserve's decision-making with regard to interest rates.

Bets on a cut have ramped up in recent weeks owing to signs that the world's number one economy is showing signs of slowing, with figures indicating that the labour market softened considerably in the past three months.