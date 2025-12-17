Asian markets drift as US jobs data fails to boost rate cut hopes

HONG KONG: Asian equities fluctuated on Wednesday (Dec 17) as mixed United States jobs data did little to boost expectations for another interest rate cut next month, while oil rallied after US President Donald Trump ordered the blockade of "sanctioned" Venezuelan tankers.

With Federal Reserve officials indicating they were unlikely to lower borrowing costs for a fourth successive meeting, sentiment on trading floors has been subdued of late, compounded by worries over tech valuations and AI spending.

Focus had been on the delayed release of key non-farm payrolls reports, which showed on Tuesday that the unemployment rate had jumped to a four-year high of 4.6 per cent in November, reinforcing views that the labour market was slowing.

However, a forecast-beating 105,000 drop in jobs in October was blamed on the extended government shutdown - with many expected to return - while November's rise of 64,000 was more than estimated.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Analysts said the figures did little to move the dial on rate-cut bets, with Bloomberg saying markets had priced in about a 20 per cent chance of such a move next month.

"The bleed higher in the unemployment rate plays to the (Fed policy board's) concern about the labour market, which has supported the adjustment over the past three meetings," wrote National Australia Bank senior economist Taylor Nugent.

"But it is unlikely to be enough to push them to further near-term easing," he added. "It would take another jump (in unemployment) next month to shift things much on a January cut."

Wall Street investors largely shrugged at the data, with many concerned that the tech-led rally over the past two years may have gone too far and that the vast sums invested in AI might not see returns as soon as hoped.