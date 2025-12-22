Asian markets rally with Wall St as rate hopes rise, AI fears ease

HONG KONG: Asian markets rallied on Monday (Dec 22) and gold hit a record high as the latest round of United States data boosted hopes for more interest rate cuts, while worries over AI spending also subsided.

Investors were back in the saddle for the final business days before Christmas, having had a minor wobble earlier in the month on concerns that the Federal Reserve would hold off easing monetary policy further in the early part of 2026.

Figures last week showing US unemployment hit a four-year high in November came as a report indicated the rise in consumer prices slowed more than expected.

That stoked bets on the Fed lowering borrowing costs early next year. Investors had pared their forecasts after the bank indicated it could take a pause on further cuts in its post-meeting statement earlier this month.

"This labour market softening and inflation moderation strengthened Federal Reserve easing expectations for 2026," wrote IG market analyst Fabien Yip.

However, she added that "the low inflation reading may prove temporary as shutdown-related data collection disruptions likely suppressed the figure, which could normalise higher once data gathering processes resume".

Asian tech firms led the gains on Monday with South Korea's Samsung Electronics, Taiwan's TSMC and Japan's Renesas among the best performers.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei and Manila all enjoyed healthy advances.

Tokyo was the standout, piling on 2 per cent thanks to a weaker yen.