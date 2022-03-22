Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Marshall Islands says 'strongly committed' to Taiwan ties
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Marshall Islands says 'strongly committed' to Taiwan ties

Marshall Islands says 'strongly committed' to Taiwan ties

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen welcomes Marshall Islands' President David Kabua to the Presidential building in Taipei, Taiwan, Mar 22, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

22 Mar 2022 12:55PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 12:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: The president of the Marshall Islands pledged firm commitment to ties with Taiwan on Tuesday, offering his support at a time when Taiwan is facing increased diplomatic pressure from Beijing.

The tiny Pacific nation is one of only 14 countries that maintain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

Beijing says Taiwan does not have the right to state-to-state relations and is stepping up pressure to lure away its remaining friends - the last country to switch was Nicaragua in December. In response, Taiwan has sought to bolster relations with its remaining allies.

The United States has been particularly keen that Taiwan's Pacific friends do not switch their recognition to China, wary of its expanding its influence in what the United States has long considered its backyard.

Speaking at a welcome ceremony with President Tsai Ing-wen outside her office in central Taipei, the president of the Marshall Islands, David Kabua, said he was confident about their "unique alliance".

"Taiwan is a shining example of a vibrant and peaceful progressive nation. It is time for Taiwan to take its rightful place as an equal member of the family of nations," said Kabua.

Taiwan is shut out of many global organisations due to China's objections.

"I want to take this moment to reaffirm to your excellency and to the government of the Republic of China, Taiwan, that the Republic of the Marshall Islands is strongly committed to further strengthen the bonds between our two countries," he added, referring to Taiwan by its official name.

Tsai, who visited the Marshall Islands in 2019 and 2017, thanked Kabua for speaking up for Taiwan on the global stage, including at the United Nations last year.

"Both I and the people of Taiwan were deeply grateful for these righteous words," she said.

Kabua is on his first official overseas visit since being elected in 2020.

Taiwan and the Marshall Islands forged ties in 1998.

Palau, Nauru and Tuvalu are the other Pacific island states still on Taiwan's side. The Solomon Islands and Kiribati went over to Beijing in 2019.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Taiwan China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us