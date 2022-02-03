Logo
Thousands lose power but Mauritius escapes 'major damage' from cyclone
Fishermen boats are seen safely brought ashore to protet them from the high seas in Mahebourg, a small fishing village, on Feb 2, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Laura Morosoli)

03 Feb 2022 07:59AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 07:59AM)
PORT LOUIS: Thousands of homes were left without power in Mauritius on Wednesday (Feb 2) but the Indian Ocean island nation escaped without "major damage" from a battering by powerful cyclone winds.

Tropical cyclone Batsirai passed within 130km of the popular holiday destination, bringing heavy downpours and winds of 120kmh, with a peak of 151kmh recorded in the capital Port Louis.

The French territory of La Reunion, which lies about 230km southwest of Mauritius, was on red alert and residents were told to stay indoors with the cyclone expected to speed past its shores overnight.

Life was brought to a standstill in Mauritius, with public transport cancelled, shops and banks shut, and air and sea travel halted.

At least 7,500 homes were without power after the winds knocked down trees onto electricity lines, according to the local electricity board.

The telephone network was also disrupted but there appeared to be little structural damage.

"Fortunately the cyclone did not pass directly over the island as feared. It passed some distance from the island and did not cause major damage," Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said on national television.

"We will try to get the situation back to normal as soon as possible," he added.

Mauritius Central Electricity Board employees attempt to repair a power line in Pointe d'Esny on Feb 2, 2022. The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius was bracing itself on Wednesday for a cyclone threatening to batter the holiday paradise, weather authorities said. (Photo: AFP/Laura Morosoli)
A computer image taken at Meteo France, French national meteorological service, on Feb 2, 2022 in Saint-Denis, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, shows "Batsirai", a new tropical cyclone formed over the Indian Ocean and which started moving westward, toward Mauritius, Réunion and Madagascar. (Photo: AFP/Richard Bouhet)
Strong winds and pouring rain batter the mauritius coastline in Mahebourg, a small fishing village on Feb 2, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Laura Morosoli)
Strong winds and pouring rain batter the mauritius coastline in Mahebourg a small fishing village on Feb 2, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Laura Morosoli)

The reopening of schools, closed since November because of the spread of the COVID-19 variant Omicron, could not take place as planned.

"All cyclone (warning) advisories will be lifted around 10pm," said a statement from the weather service.

In 2007, two people were killed in Mauritius and nine hurt in Reunion when a cyclone hit the islands.

Tropical storms and torrential rains have also wreaked havoc in southern Africa in recent days, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Tropical Storm Ana claimed the lives of 86 people in Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi last week.

Source: AFP/lk

