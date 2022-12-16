Medic's death highlights COVID-19 strain on China hospitals

BEIJING: The death of a young medical student in China ignited concern Thursday (Dec 15) over the strain on the country's healthcare system as staff battle a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across China after three years of strict containment measures ended last week, with health authorities now saying the true scale of the outbreak is "impossible" to track.

The wave of infections poses the biggest challenge to the underfunded medical system since early 2020, when hospitals were overwhelmed with patients in critical condition and many staff fell ill.

On Thursday a top medical college in the southwestern city of Chengdu said a 23-year-old graduate student had died from a heart attack a day earlier when he reported feeling unwell after a shift.

The West China School of Medicine did not link his death to COVID-19 or any underlying health issues.

But a hashtag related to the incident on the Twitter-like social media platform Weibo was read more than 390 million times, with internet users demanding to know what caused the death.

Many asked whether the student, surnamed Chen, had been working while infected with COVID-19.

The tragedy tapped into anger over working conditions for doctors in China and fears that the medical system will buckle under the weight of millions of unvaccinated elderly patients.

Students are increasingly being dispatched to frontline clinical positions due to staff shortages as the outbreak grows.

Earlier this week, hundreds of students at medical colleges in Sichuan and Jiangxi provinces protested over pay and what they called inadequate protections against the virus.

On Thursday, a National Health Commission official suggested local medical facilities could rehire doctors who had retired within the last five years to alleviate staff shortages.