Mekong region sees 224 new species despite 'intense threat': WWF report

BANGKOK: A devil-horned newt, drought-resilient bamboo and a monkey named after a volcano were among 224 new species discovered in the Greater Mekong region in 2020, a conservation group said on Wednesday (Jan 26), despite the "intense threat" of habitat loss.

The discoveries listed in a report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) include a new rock gecko found in Thailand, a mulberry tree species in Vietnam, and a big-headed frog in Vietnam and Cambodia that is already threatened by deforestation.

The monkey, a new species of Popa langur found on the extinct Mount Popa volcano in Myanmar, was the only new mammal.

It was found based on genetic matching of recently gathered bones with specimens from Britain’s Natural History Museum collected more than a century ago, the report said.

Two main distinguishing characteristics were the broad white rings around its eyes and its front-pointing whiskers.