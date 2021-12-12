Hit hard by pandemic, 30-year-old Melaka eatery gets new lease of life with partnership and online sales

MELAKA: Patrons lining up along the five-foot way of the shophouses and waiting for their turns to be seated at Capitol Satay Celup used to be a familiar sight in downtown Melaka.

Weekends and public holidays were even busier for the restaurant, with the queue sometimes spanning eight or 10 shoplots along Lorong Bukit Cina.

However, all is quiet at the outlet now, since Capitol’s last day of business was on Nov 20.

Instead of hustling back and forth between the kitchen and the dining area, its employees have been busy packing and dismantling the equipment and furniture under the supervision of business owner Low Yong Cheng.

While “satay” denotes grilled, skewered meat served with peanut sauce, “celup” means dip in Malay.

Satay celup is similar to “luk luk”, with raw, skewered ingredients ranging from meat to seafood and vegetables cooked in stock.