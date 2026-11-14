BN-PN alliance scores landslide victory in Melaka polls, dealing another setback to PM Anwar

The outcome marks another emphatic victory for BN and PN after their successful partnership in the Negeri Sembilan state election in August, strengthening the case for both coalitions to continue their cooperation ahead of Malaysia's next general election.

The BN-PN pact had entered the Melaka contest as the overwhelming favourite, with pollster ILHAM Centre identifying 24 seats where the alliance held a commanding lead just a day before polling.

The result will raise fresh questions about Anwar's ability to arrest declining support for PH, particularly among Malay voters, as his administration approaches its fourth anniversary in power.

It could also embolden leaders within BN and PN to press for an early general election to capitalise on their electoral momentum. Malaysia's next general election must be held by February 2028.

The Melaka election also unfolded against a backdrop of renewed tensions between PH and BN, which remain partners in the federal unity government despite contesting on opposing sides in the state.

Those tensions were sharpened by the recent move to place former prime minister Najib Razak under house arrest, an issue that exposed differences between supporters of the two coalitions.

BN and PN had sought to avoid splitting the Malay vote by dividing Melaka's 28 seats between them, with BN contesting 23 and PN fielding candidates in five.

PH, meanwhile, contested 24 seats and avoided direct clashes with Bersatu in four constituencies, in what analysts described as a tentative attempt to rebuild bridges with the Malay-based party that left PH in 2020.

Incumbent chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh is set to be reappointed to the post after leading BN's successful election campaign.

Meanwhile, PH’s chief minister candidate Adly Zahari lost his seat of Bukit Katil after serving two terms, dealing a major blow to the coalition. He was defeated by PN candidate Muhammad Ridzuan Mohd Sarif.

Adly said his coalition accepted the outcome with an open mind and respected the decision of the voters.

"We accept this result as part of the democratic process and as an opportunity to strengthen our efforts moving forward," he said, according to local media platform The New Straits Times.

"PH has always believed that election results are influenced by various dynamics, and there is always room for improvement in the future."