Strict heath protocols will be enforced if Melaka holds state election: PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Election Commission would ensure that strict health protocols were enforced if state election was held in Melaka.

"My social media were flooded with comments from people concerned that a state election in Melaka could result in something similar to what happened in Sabah,” he was quoted as saying by the Star on Tuesday (Oct 5).

"Because of the Sabah election (in September last year), we saw how COVID-19 cases went up. If Melaka were to have a state election, I believe the Election Commission will come up with strict standard operating procedures.”

He also told reporters that the issue would be discussed with the Health Ministry.

However, the prime minister said that it was too early to say if a state election would be held in Melaka.

"The Melaka state governor will make the announcement, so we will wait for that," he said, according to the Star report.

The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) vice president also said he would leave party matters in Melaka to party leader Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

On Monday, Ahmad Zahid reportedly said that a snap election in Melaka would be the best way to resolve the political crisis.