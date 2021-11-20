Resounding victory for Malaysia's Barisan Nasional in Melaka state election

MELAKA: Malaysia's Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition has successfully retained control of Melaka, winning 21 out of 28 constituencies to defeat the other two major political blocs in the state’s 15th election on Saturday (Nov 20).

Pakatan Harapan (PH), led by former chief minister Adly Zahari from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), won five seats, while BN’s federal partner, Perikatan Nasional (PN), only won two.

The election turnout as of 4pm was 61 per cent, said the Election Commission (EC).

BN’s chief ministerial candidate Sulaiman Md Ali retained his Lendu state with a 3,139-vote majority over Abdullah Mahadi from PN.

Mr Sulaiman was the incumbent chief minister, having taken over the position in March last year. PH had lost its slim majority in the state assembly last February, following the exodus of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) from the opposition coalition at the federal level.