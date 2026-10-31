Melaka state election: Anwar's PH, Muhyiddin's Bersatu avoid clashes in 4 seats as candidates confirmed

KUALA LUMPUR: The campaign for the 16th Melaka state election officially began on Saturday (Oct 31) with all 28 seats to be contested, the Election Commission announced after candidates were confirmed on nomination day.

The line-up for the Nov 14 election offers clues about potential political alliances, notably with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) avoiding direct contests in four seats.

Analysts told CNA the nominations show PH and Bersatu are informally cooperating, although some internal pushback from at least one component party means they have not explicitly admitted it.

Future cooperation depends on whether Bersatu can help PH win some of the Malay votes in Melaka and stem the “Malay tsunami”, the analysts said, referring to how the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) partnership has swept to resounding victories in recent state elections.

This comes as BN is widely expected to retain control of Melaka after successful campaigns alongside the opposition coalition PN in Johor and Negeri Sembilan, as the coalitions continue to test their alliance ahead of the 16th General Election, due by February 2028.

NO WALKOVERS

A total of 79 candidates are vying for the 28 seats in Melaka – which will see straight fights in 11 constituencies, 11 three-cornered contests, and six four-cornered contests.

PH will contest in 24 seats, while Bersatu has fielded candidates in seven seats.

BN, Anwar’s partner in the federal unity government, will contest 23 seats in a partnership with PN, which will contest the remaining five seats.

BN component party the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) had threatened to derail the alliance after it said it was unsatisfied with the number of seats it was allocated following initial negotiations.

This dispute appeared to have been resolved following eleventh-hour talks between the two coalitions, when MCA was eventually given two more seats – Bandar Hilir and Kota Laksamana – to contest.

The BN-PN partnership began when Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) – a lynchpin PN component party – called on its supporters to support BN at the Johor state election in July.

This was followed by the Negeri Sembilan state election in August, when the BN-PN partnership wrested control of the state from PH and claimed a supermajority in the legislative assembly.