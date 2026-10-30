Melaka polls talks expose fault lines in Malaysia's shifting political alliances

JOHOR BAHRU: Buoyed by electoral victories in Johor and Negeri Sembilan, the Barisan Nasional (BN)-Perikatan Nasional (PN) partnership heads into the Melaka state election with momentum, with analysts tipping it to deliver another setback to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

But beneath the electoral gains, cracks are emerging.

Even before campaigning officially begins on nomination day this Saturday (Oct 31), disputes over seat allocations have exposed tensions within the partnership, particularly among BN's longstanding component parties.

Last Saturday, leaders of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) walked out of BN's Melaka candidate announcement, protesting what they said was their party's marginalisation in seat negotiations.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong said seats previously contested by the party had been allocated to others without proper consultation, despite its decades-long partnership with BN.

"You want new friends, but your old friends, allies who have stood by you for decades … So for our party's dignity we walked out," Wee told reporters outside the venue.

MCA is understood to have been allocated just two seats, down from the seven it contested in the previous state election.

Across the political divide, Anwar's Pakatan Harapan (PH) faces its own tensions over possible cooperation with former ally-turned-rival Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).