BN, PN to begin talks soon on electoral pact for Melaka polls, following Negeri Sembilan victory

MELAKA: Malaysia’s Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) are expected to begin talks on an electoral pact for the upcoming Melaka state election, which must be held by February next year, said two of their leaders after their landslide victory in the Aug 1 Negeri Sembilan polls.

The two coalitions secured a commanding win last Saturday, claiming 25 of the 36 seats to form a supermajority in Negeri Sembilan’s state assembly. The victory built on last month’s Johor state election in which BN swept 48 out of 56 seats.

Melaka Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh said on Sunday (Aug 2) that Melaka BN remained open to working with other political parties under a “BN Plus formula” ahead of the next state election.

“Anyone is welcome to come and negotiate but negotiations do not necessarily end with an agreement because everything depends on each party’s respective strength,” he told reporters, as quoted by The Star.

“We are not bound by any arrangement that has yet to be formally established as a final coalition but I am open to everyone who wishes to negotiate with me.”

Ab Rauf is from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the lynchpin party of BN which currently controls the Melaka state assembly with a comfortable majority.

In June, Ab Rauf had said the Melaka legislative assembly was likely to be dissolved within the next three months, paving the way for a state election that could be held by September.