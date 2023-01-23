‘I can live with it’: Malaysian who claims to be first to scale Merdeka 118 tower brushes off criticism

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian thrill-seeking photographer Keow Wee Loong did not mince his words when he claimed to be the first to scale the Merdeka 118 tower in Kuala Lumpur, after reports of recent successful attempts created headlines for their brazen and dangerous acts.

Keow, 33, who is well-known for his rooftopping photography, however declined to disclose when he climbed the 679m-tall unfinished skyscraper. In April last year, he posted on social media a photo of him at the top, barefooted with one hand raised.

When completed by the third quarter of this year, Merdeka 118 will be the second-tallest building in the world, after Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Rooftopping involves climbing to the highest level of buildings to take vertigo-inducing photos and videos.

Rooftoppers say it is a form of art and adventure to capture spectacular views from spots many could never reach, although some have broken laws and died through such attempts.

In 2017, Chinese rooftopper Wu Yongning fell to his death while attempting pull-ups off the edge of a 62-storey building.