Malaysia to resume search for wreckage of missing flight MH370
Exploration firm Ocean Infinity will receive US$70 million if the wreckage found is substantive, says Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has agreed in principle to resume the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, its transport minister said on Friday (Dec 20), more than 10 years after it disappeared in one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.
Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on Mar 8, 2014.
Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the proposal to search a new area in the southern Indian Ocean came from exploration firm Ocean Infinity, which had also conducted the last search for the plane that ended in 2018.
The firm will receive US$70 million if wreckage found is substantive, Loke told a press conference.
"Our responsibility and obligation and commitment is to the next of kin," he said.
"We hope this time will be positive, that the wreckage will be found and give closure to the families."
According to The Star, the transport ministry is discussing final terms with the US-based firm and is expected to finalise by early next year.
Malaysian investigators initially did not rule out the possibility that the aircraft had been deliberately taken off course.
Debris, some confirmed and some believed to be from the aircraft, has washed up along the coast of Africa and on islands in the Indian Ocean.
More than 150 Chinese passengers were on the flight, with relatives demanding compensation from Malaysia Airlines, Boeing, aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce and the Allianz insurance group among others.
Malaysia engaged Ocean Infinity in 2018 to search in the southern Indian Ocean, offering to pay up to US$70 million if it found the plane, but it failed on two attempts.
That followed an underwater search by Malaysia, Australia and China in a 120,000 sq km area of the southern Indian Ocean, based on data of automatic connections between an Inmarsat satellite and the plane.
WHAT HAPPENED TO MH370?
The flight was scheduled to fly from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft within 60 minutes into the flight over the South China Sea.
Subsequently, it was tracked by military radar crossing the Malay Peninsula and was last located by radar over the Andaman Sea in the northeastern Indian Ocean.
Later, automated satellite communications between the aircraft and British firm’s Inmarsat telecommunications satellite indicated that the plane ended up in the southeast Indian Ocean along the seventh arc. An arc is a series of coordinates.
This became the basis for defining the initial search areas by the Australian Air Transport Safety Bureau. Initial air searches were conducted in the South China Sea and the Andaman Sea.