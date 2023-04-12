Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Michelle Yeoh brings Oscar home to Malaysia, credits achievement to her parents
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Michelle Yeoh brings Oscar home to Malaysia, credits achievement to her parents

The Malaysian actress also visited her father's grave with the Oscar trophy.

Michelle Yeoh brings Oscar home to Malaysia, credits achievement to her parents

Michelle Yeoh paid tribute to her parents' love, trust and support. (Photos: Instagram/michelleyeoh_official)

Low Zoey
Low Zoey
12 Apr 2023 10:04PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 11:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A month after making history at the Academy Awards, Michelle Yeoh has taken her Oscar trophy home to Malaysia, fulfilling a promise she made during her acceptance speech. 

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star on Wednesday (Apr 12) shared a photo of her mother holding the golden trophy aloft. 

“Brought Mr O home … Without my parents' love and trust and support … I wouldn’t be here today … love so much,” Yeoh wrote on Instagram.

In her acceptance speech for the best actress award last month, Yeoh dedicated her achievement to her 84-year-old mother. She is the first Asian actress to win the accolade in the 95 years that the Academy Awards has been in existence.

“I have to dedicate this to my mum and all the mums in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them, none of us would be here tonight.

“She’s 84 and I am taking this home to her,” she said.  

Shortly after addressing the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Yeoh made a video call to her mother, Janet Yeoh, who watched the ceremony at a live viewing event in Kuala Lumpur.

The Ipoh-born actress on Wednesday also shared a photo of the Oscar next to her father’s grave. In the background, various offerings and a person holding joss sticks could be seen. 

It is currently the Qing Ming festival, also known as the tomb-sweeping festival, when families visit the graves of their loved ones and ancestors to pay their respects. 

According to a report by the Malay Mail, Yeoh returned to Malaysia on Saturday to mark the occasion before flying off to Hong Kong just hours later. 

Yeoh will be back in Malaysia later this month for a fan meeting at Pavilion Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur. It will take place on Apr 18.

The cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All at Once: Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jonathan Wang, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Kwan (bottom left) and Daniel Scheinert pose with their Oscar trophies in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Mar 12, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Frederic J. Brown)

Yeoh won the award for playing harried laundromat owner Evelyn Quan who's thrust into the multiverse while trying to finish filing her taxes.

Ke Huy Quan, who plays her husband Waymond Wang, also took home the best supporting actor trophy. Quan is beloved for his roles as Short Round in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom and as Data in The Goonies.

Everything Everywhere All At Once left the Academy Awards with seven Oscars, including for best picture, best director, best supporting actress, best original screenplay and best film editing. 

Related:

Source: CNA/Agencies/zl

Related Topics

Michelle Yeoh Malaysia Oscars

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.