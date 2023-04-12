Michelle Yeoh brings Oscar home to Malaysia, credits achievement to her parents

A month after making history at the Academy Awards, Michelle Yeoh has taken her Oscar trophy home to Malaysia, fulfilling a promise she made during her acceptance speech.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star on Wednesday (Apr 12) shared a photo of her mother holding the golden trophy aloft.

“Brought Mr O home … Without my parents' love and trust and support … I wouldn’t be here today … love so much,” Yeoh wrote on Instagram.

In her acceptance speech for the best actress award last month, Yeoh dedicated her achievement to her 84-year-old mother. She is the first Asian actress to win the accolade in the 95 years that the Academy Awards has been in existence.

“I have to dedicate this to my mum and all the mums in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them, none of us would be here tonight.

“She’s 84 and I am taking this home to her,” she said.

Shortly after addressing the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Yeoh made a video call to her mother, Janet Yeoh, who watched the ceremony at a live viewing event in Kuala Lumpur.