Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Mid-air collision of South Korean trainer planes kills 3
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Mid-air collision of South Korean trainer planes kills 3

Mid-air collision of South Korean trainer planes kills 3
FILE PHOTO: A South Korean Air force's KT-1 aircraft takes off in Yecheon, South Korea on Oct 4, 2015. (Photo: Yonhap via AP)
01 Apr 2022 03:10PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 03:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: Two aircraft of South Korea's air force collided in mid-air on Friday (Apr 1) during a training exercise, killing three pilots, with a fourth missing in the rare incident, authorities said.

More than 30 firefighters and rescuers have begun a search at the crash site, the Yonhap news agency said, citing fire officials.

The crash happened about 6 km south of the KT-1 airplanes' base in the southeastern city of Sacheon, at about 1.37pm, the air force said.

"Despite their attempts at an emergency escape, three pilots died and one remains missing," it said in a statement, adding that it had formed a team to determine the cause of the accident and damage.

The KT-1 is a single-engine basic trainer and light attack aircraft jointly built by the state-run Agency for Defense Development and a contractor, Korea Aerospace Industries.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

South Korea aviation

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us