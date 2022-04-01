Mid-air collision of South Korean trainer planes kills 3

SEOUL: Two aircraft of South Korea's air force collided in mid-air on Friday (Apr 1) during a training exercise, killing three pilots, with a fourth missing in the rare incident, authorities said.

More than 30 firefighters and rescuers have begun a search at the crash site, the Yonhap news agency said, citing fire officials.

The crash happened about 6 km south of the KT-1 airplanes' base in the southeastern city of Sacheon, at about 1.37pm, the air force said.

"Despite their attempts at an emergency escape, three pilots died and one remains missing," it said in a statement, adding that it had formed a team to determine the cause of the accident and damage.

The KT-1 is a single-engine basic trainer and light attack aircraft jointly built by the state-run Agency for Defense Development and a contractor, Korea Aerospace Industries.