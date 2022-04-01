Logo
Mid-air collision of South Korean trainer planes kills four
Mid-air collision of South Korean trainer planes kills four
FILE PHOTO: A South Korean Air force's KT-1 aircraft takes off in Yecheon, South Korea on Oct 4, 2015. (Photo: Yonhap via AP)
01 Apr 2022 03:10PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 06:41PM)
SEOUL: Two South Korean air force planes collided in mid-air on Friday (Apr 1) during a training exercise, killing four pilots, authorities said.

A total of 130 troops, 95 police officers and 60 firefighters as well as three helicopters have begun a search at the crash site, the Yonhap news agency said, citing local government officials.

The crash happened about 6km south of the KT-1 airplane base in the southeastern city of Sacheon, at about 1.37pm, the air force said.

"Despite their attempts at an emergency escape ... all of the two student pilots and two flight instructors aboard the two planes died," it said in a statement.

President Moon Jae-in offered condolences to the victims' families.

The air force said there were no civilian casualties but had formed a team to determine the cause of the accident and damage, including on the resident community.

Debris of South Korean air force planes that collided mid-air during a training exercise, is seen in Sacheon, South Korea, April 1, 2022. Yonhap via REUTERS
Debris of South Korean air force planes that collided mid-air during a training exercise, is seen in Sacheon, South Korea, April 1, 2022. Yonhap via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

The crash site is located in a largely agricultural area, and photos published by Yonhap showed smoke rising from a mountain, and one car shattered by fragments of the aircraft while parked in front of a farmhouse.

The KT-1 is a single-engine basic trainer and light attack aircraft jointly built by the state-run Agency for Defense Development and a contractor, Korea Aerospace Industries.

Source: Reuters/ga

