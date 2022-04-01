Mid-air collision of South Korean trainer planes kills four

SEOUL: Two South Korean air force planes collided in mid-air on Friday (Apr 1) during a training exercise, killing four pilots, authorities said.

A total of 130 troops, 95 police officers and 60 firefighters as well as three helicopters have begun a search at the crash site, the Yonhap news agency said, citing local government officials.

The crash happened about 6km south of the KT-1 airplane base in the southeastern city of Sacheon, at about 1.37pm, the air force said.

"Despite their attempts at an emergency escape ... all of the two student pilots and two flight instructors aboard the two planes died," it said in a statement.

President Moon Jae-in offered condolences to the victims' families.

The air force said there were no civilian casualties but had formed a team to determine the cause of the accident and damage, including on the resident community.