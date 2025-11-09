Migrant vessel sinks off Malaysia-Thailand border, hundreds missing

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds were missing on Sunday (Nov 9) after a boat sank near the Thailand-Malaysia border, as 10 survivors and one body were recovered, the Malaysian maritime authority said.

More victims might still be found at sea about three days after the sinking of the vessel, which left Buthidaung, Myanmar, with about 300 people on board, said First Admiral Romli Mustafa, the maritime authority director of the northern Malaysian states of Kedah and Perlis.

Among the survivors found in the waters off Langkawi were three Myanmar men, two Rohingya men and one Bangladeshi man, while the body was that of a Rohingya woman, state media Bernama said, citing Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah.