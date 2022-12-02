Migrant workers in Japan: Firms turn to foreigners to ease labour shortage

TOKYO: More Japanese firms are starting to look like the inside of Kyoritsu Electric's office in Shizuoka - with the presence of foreigners among its employees.

Hit by manpower woes, the company has turned to foreign employees to plug staffing gaps in a country that's largely ethnically homogenous.

These employees support the company’s expansion beyond its eight existing overseas branches.

However, having foreign workers is not just about easing labour shortages, said the firm’s president Nobuyuki Nishi.

It is a part of his strategy to create an international environment to expose his Japanese employees to different customs and cultures, as he expects to sell to more customers overseas.

“Some countries have Muslims, there are many countries with a diverse population. It’s about respecting everyone’s culture,” he told CNA.

“Another point is, the word ‘diversity’ is often used. We need the Japanese to adapt to this. We need foreigners for that. Also, if we work together, we will learn about their cultures, ways of thinking and values. It can inspire all of us.”

Once known for its homogeneity, Japan is now opening its doors to welcome more migrant workers, in order to sustain its economic growth.

There were more than 2.8 million foreigners in Japan as of June last year, a figure double that in the 1990s.

The size of the foreign labour force in Japan has also risen three-fold in the past decade.

WANTING TO WORK IN JAPAN

Among Mr Nishi’s employees is 31-year-old Kadek Yud Prasadha from the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

He first came to Japan as a technical trainee in 2012 and spent three years with a manufacturer of automotive spare parts in Ishikawa Prefecture.

He returned to his country to work in the IT industry, but decided he wanted to return to Japan, this time not as a trainee.

In December 2021, he was hired by Kyoritsu Electric and handles projects at the firm that provides factory automation solutions to its clients.

He said he returned as he wanted to “learn how to work as an employee in Japan”.

Mr Prasadha now has his own space, a small apartment provided by the company, unlike back when he was a technical trainee and had to share rooms. He has long-term plans for his stay in the country.

“I really want to have something in Japan, not only work, but I also want to have family here,” he said.

TECHNICAL TRAINEE PROGRAMME

Most Indonesians like Mr Prasadha come to Japan through the country’s technical trainee programme that was introduced in 1993.

Vietnamese nationals are also known to come to Japan via the programme. Among them is Nguyen Ha Trong, whose job scope involves plastering walls. He is one of nine trainees hired at Corona Kogyo.

Company president Keiji Takei said he wanted to secure young skilled workers, as the firm’s skilled workers are aging. After turning to Japanese high schools and looking for experienced workers, he was advised to hire Vietnamese workers, he said.