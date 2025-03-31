Far From Home: For Southeast Asia’s migrant workers, returning for good can be just as hard as leaving abroad

JAKARTA: Ayu Rosita thought she was coming home to a place she knew but when she finally set foot in Indonesia in 2024 after 15 years of working overseas, nothing was the way she remembered them. It was her first time back in her home country after all those years away.

New houses, auto repair shops and convenience stores had sprung up around her village in the mountainous region of West Java, some two hour drive south of Jakarta. The once quiet roads were buzzing with a constant stream of lorries, cars and motorcycles.

In the distance, atop hills and mountain slopes, hotels and restaurants were being built, luring tourists from nearby Jakarta looking for a quick weekend getaway.

But despite the development and the subsequent population growth around her, Ayu felt isolated and lonely.

Most of her friends had moved to other cities while some of her relatives had passed away. The only people left in her village were mostly nephews and nieces whom she barely knew because they were children when she last saw them.

“I felt like a stranger in my own village. I was restless because I was used to working hard everyday and now I stay home all day with little to do,” said 41-year-old Ayu, who previously worked as a domestic helper in Saudi Arabia before deciding to return home to care for her aged and sickly mother.