Millions at risk as India's severe heatwave exposes cooling gaps

NOIDA, India: As the scorching sun beat down on his fruit cart, Mohammad Ikrar dreaded another day of tossing out dozens of rotting mangoes and melons - a regular practice now as India grapples with an unprecedented heatwave.

The 38-year-old does not own a refrigerator, meaning his fruit quickly spoils. By the end of the day, any leftover produce is usually only good to be fed to passing stray cows.

Since April, Ikrar said he has lost up to 3,000 rupees (US$39) a week - nearly half of his average weekly earnings.

"This heat is torturous. But if I want to buy an AC (air conditioner) or fridge one day, I have to do this," said Ikrar, wearing a full sleeve shirt and white headwrap to keep cool in the 44 degrees Celsius heat.

At home, Ikrar and his family suffer hours-long power cuts day and night, rendering the ceiling fan useless in their one-room house in Noida, a satellite city of New Delhi.

He sends all three of his children to a school fitted with air coolers for "respite" from the heat.

"I sweat all day, then sweat all night. There is no way to properly cool off. I haven't experienced anything like this since I moved here eight years ago," he said.