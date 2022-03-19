'It happened almost overnight': Pandemic revives passion in model car racing among Indonesia hobbyists

JAKARTA: The four-wheel drive cars raced down the straightway and headed into a jump as their electric motors made a high-pitched buzzing sound. For a split second, the three cars were in the air.

But there was a sharp right-hand corner up ahead, just centimetres from where the cars were supposed to land. One of the cars failed to get a good landing, tumbled down the track nose first and flipped into the air before crashing.

The car’s owner, Al Sulthany was gutted, screaming in disbelief that his prized car had crashed so early in the race. But the 32-year-old was unhurt, except for his now bruised ego while the car had only sustained minimal damage. After a few adjustments, the car was racing again.

Sulthany is a model car racing enthusiast who has been racing his battery-powered plastic car, known as Mini 4WD, almost everyday for the last one year. His favourite racing spot is inside a store located on the second story of a petrol station in the outskirts of Indonesian capital Jakarta.

The store, which only opened last month, was buzzing with the sound of tiny electric motors and model cars bouncing and bumping down the track.

The Mini 4WD shop is also filled with the cheers of players who successfully defeated their opponents or the grunts and frustration of those who saw their cars crashing before they could complete a full race.

At the store’s balcony were dozens of players making tiny adjustments to their cars or adding metal, plastic or carbon fibre parts and accessories which they think might help their cars run faster and more smoothly.