Minor highway crash in Malayia turns fatal after Mercedes ploughs into crash site, killing two
In the initial collision, a Honda rear-ended a Proton, prompting the drivers to exit their vehicles to inspect the damage.
What began as a minor car collision turned fatal within seconds along a major highway in Malaysia.
The accident happened at about 4.20am on Tuesday (Jan 20) along the Federal Highway towards Klang.
A motorcyclist who had stopped at the scene recorded the aftermath of an initial two-car crash in which a black Honda HR-V had rear-ended a black Proton Suprima, prompting the drivers to step out of their vehicles to inspect the damage.
Malaysian police said the Honda was driven by a 50-year-old man with a female passenger, while the Proton was driven by a woman in her 20s.
As they were inspecting the damage, a silver Mercedes-Benz driving in the same direction sped into the scene and ploughed into the group, running over three people who were standing on the road.
The Federal Highway is a divided highway with three lanes in each direction.
The impact was captured in a 33-second video by the motorcyclist that has been going viral online.
District police chief assistant commissioner Ramsay Embol said: "It is understood that three victims had exited their vehicles and were standing on the road before they were struck by a Mercedes-Benz, which was reportedly unable to avoid them."
Malaysian authorities said the driver and passenger of the Honda were killed at the scene, adding that further investigations showed the man and woman were friends.
The cause of death for both victims was identified as head and body injury due to a motor vehicle accident, reported Malaysia's English-language newspaper The New Straits Times.
"The Proton Suprima driver and the Mercedes driver suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Shah Alam Hospital," said the police chief Ramsay in a statement.
The Mercedes was driven by a 31-year-old man, who suffered a broken leg.
Malaysian police said blood and urine samples were taken from the Mercedes driver for chemical analysis, and authorities are awaiting the full toxicology report.