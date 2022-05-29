Tara Air plane with 22 people on board missing in Nepal

KATHMANDU: A passenger plane went missing in Nepal on Sunday (May 29) morning with 22 people on board, its airline said.

The Twin Otter aircraft took off from the western town of Pokhara at 9.55am local time, but soon lost contact with air traffic control.

"A domestic flight bound for Jomsom from Pokhara has lost contact," Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesman for Tara Air, told AFP. He said there were 19 passengers on board and three crew members.

The plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight, lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff.

Police official Ramesh Thapa said there was no information on the Twin Otter aircraft and a search was underway, AP reported.

Phanindra Mani Pokharel, a spokesman at the Ministry of Home Affairs, said two helicopters have been deployed for a search operation, but he added that visibility was low.

"The bad weather is likely to hamper the search operation. The visibility is so poor that nothing can be seen," Pokharel said.

Nepal, home to the world's highest mountain, does have a record of accidents on its extensive domestic air network, with changeable weather and airstrips in difficult mountain locations.