Explainer: What we know about Japan's contaminated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supplies

TOKYO: Japan's COVID-19 vaccination push has been dealt a blow by widening reports of contamination in supplies of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are some key points in the issue so far.

WHEN WAS IT FIRST REPORTED AND HOW HAS IT WIDENED?

The first contamination was reported to Takeda Pharmaceutical, Moderna's local distributor, on Aug 16. That led to the discovery of 39 vials containing foreign material, all from the same lot of 57,000 vials, or about 570,000 doses.

On Aug 26, Japan said it had halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide as a precaution.

It suspended the use of lot 3004667 that included those vials and two similarly sized lots - 3004734 and 3004956.

On Sunday (Aug 29), a vaccination centre in Okinawa prefecture reported that contaminants were found in Moderna vials from a fourth lot, 3005293.

Black substances were spotted in syringes and a vial, while pink substances were found in a different syringe, the health ministry said.

Also on Sunday, a vaccine centre in Gunma prefecture, near Tokyo, found a tiny, black substance in a Moderna vial from lot 3005236.

The affected lots from Okinawa and Gunma, accounting for about 1 million doses, were temporarily suspended.

The health ministry said on Monday it appeared that some of the cases were caused by needles being incorrectly inserted into vials, breaking off bits of the rubber stopper. Other vials from the Okinawa and Gunma lots can continue to be used, it said.