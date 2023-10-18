Mongolia looking to diversify economy beyond mining sector

“We can't wholly understand a market by just going on a few business trips,” she added.



“While we are doing a lot of data-based research, we need to find the right partners to meet, to understand the soul of the market, which is quite a huge task.”

MONGOLIA’S TALENT DEMAND

There is a growing demand for Mongolian workers who have studied in China.



“When I first went to China, I didn't even know how to say hello in Mandarin,” said Ms Anudari Iderborgil, an undergraduate at a Chinese university in Hangzhou speaking to CNA in Mandarin.



The 24-year-old is on a Silk Road scholarship offered by the Chinese government. It is estimated that 10,000 government scholarships are given out by China to students in countries along the Belt and Road each year.



The communications engineering major believes her education will put her in good stead.



“I studied in China, so I (can speak) two languages, and I know Chinese culture and people, so I think these will help me find a job,” she added.



“I hope these are also things that will help me in my work.”