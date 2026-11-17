BEIJING: Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa announced his resignation on Tuesday (Nov 17) after the opposition party accused the president and top officials of corruption, the official Montsame news agency reported.

The country's opposition Democratic Party has accused leaders of the ruling Mongolian People's Party of graft and cronyism.

"The Democratic Party has said that I should step down from my duties so that the truth can be established. I agree with this. I will therefore hand over my duties as President of Mongolia. I will be investigated and will have my honour restored," Khurelsukh Ukhnaa said, according to Montsame.

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, who became president in 2021, said the allegations against him were to "defame and insult" the president, but said he would cooperate with investigators.

Under Mongolian law, the president's resignation must be approved by the 126-member State Great Khural, the country's unicameral parliament.

