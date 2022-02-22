More patients, fewer nurses: Hong Kong's medical frontline struggles with COVID surge

HONG KONG: Yee, a nurse on the frontline of Hong Kong's fight against COVID-19, recently became one of the patients her hospital had to turn away, after isolation wards, and later corridors, became overpacked with people on gurneys.

At home, the 25-year-old spread the virus to her father, and fears her mother and brother might also get it. Rules say she should be sent to a quarantine facility, but nobody got in touch for the past seven days to make arrangements.

She was experiencing mild symptoms, and taking time off from work at the overwhelmed Kwong Wah hospital provided some relief.

Isolation wards with 40 beds now accommodate 60, some patients were being treated in corridors, and patients from general wards admitted for non-COVID reasons were later found to be positive and had infected other patients and nurses, who were also sent home.

"You keep adding beds, but not human resources," said Yee, who declined to give her last name, fearing repercussions at work. "My colleagues are overloaded - one to dozens of patients."

Nurses and doctors at other hospitals say the situation is similar across Hong Kong's health system, showing the limits of the government's "dynamic zero-COVID" strategy as thousands of new cases are discovered each day. Daily infections have surged 70 times since the start of February.

At some hospitals, bedridden elderly and children were seen left for hours in carparks, waiting in the cold and rain, in scenes that shocked residents and many in the global medical community.

Kwong Wah Hospital, the city's Hospital Authority and the government did not respond to requests for comment.

Like mainland China, Hong Kong aims to eradicate any outbreaks at all costs, officially still targeting all infections and close contacts for compulsory testing, treatment and isolation.

Yee says the goal is "impossible." Transmission could not even be prevented inside hospitals, she points out.

There were over 160 infected staff in public hospitals and clinics as of Saturday, authorities said.

"It may seem counterintuitive, but in a COVID pandemic the last place we want infectious people is in hospitals, unless they really need treatment," said David Owens, a founding partner of OT&P clinic.

"We are already seeing a sharp rise in illness and isolation in healthcare workers. It seems inconceivable that the health system can continue for long without a change in strategy."