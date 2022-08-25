Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

More US lawmakers set to visit Taiwan, defying angry Beijing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

More US lawmakers set to visit Taiwan, defying angry Beijing

More US lawmakers set to visit Taiwan, defying angry Beijing

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen gestures during a meeting with US Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, unseen, at the Presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan on Aug 22, 2022. (Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

25 Aug 2022 11:18PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2022 11:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: Another group of United States lawmakers will arrive in Taiwan on Thursday (Aug 25) evening, Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported, the third such visit this month and defying pressure from Beijing for these trips not to take place.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory against the strong objections of the democratically-elected government in Taipei, launched military drills near the island after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came in early August.

The Central News Agency did not name the lawmakers who were coming on Thursday, saying only that they would arrive on a US military aircraft at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport and would meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "important guests" would arrive after 11pm at Songshan airport. It gave no details and declined to comment further.

The de facto US embassy in Taipei declined to comment.

Related:

Pelosi's visit infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, and by ditching some lines of dialogue with Washington, including theatre military talks and on climate change.

She was followed around a week later by five other US lawmakers, with China's military responding by carrying out more exercises near Taiwan.

The US has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

China has never ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Taiwan's government says the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island and so has no right to claim it, and that only its 23 million people can decide their future.

Also read:

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

Taiwan United States Tsai Ing-wen

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.