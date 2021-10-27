Logo
Mosques vandalised in India in protest against Bangladesh violence
Mosques vandalised in India in protest against Bangladesh violence

Deadly violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh has sparked protests. (Photo: AFP)

27 Oct 2021 10:39PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 10:39PM)
GUWAHATI: Indian security forces guarded mosques in the northeastern state of Tripura on Wednesday (Oct 27) after right-wing groups attacked Muslim targets in apparent revenge for deadly violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Authorities have banned gatherings of more than four people in the most tense northern parts of the state while police have issued warnings about "provocative messages" spreading on social media.

Tripura has a 850km long border with Muslim-majority Bangladesh, where seven people were killed when a mob ransacked a Hindu temple this month.

The riots, sparked by footage of a Quran being placed on the knee of a Hindu god during celebrations for a Hindu festival, spread to 12 districts in Bangladesh.

India has expressed concern at the attacks and troubles erupted in Tripura on the sidelines of a rally of hundreds of followers of the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad group.

At least four mosques were vandalised and shops and homes owned by Muslims were ransacked.

Tripura is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders of India's minority Muslim community say they have increasingly faced attack since the Hindu nationalist party came to power in 2014.

Source: AFP/jt

