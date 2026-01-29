Motorcyclist injured by burger stall falling from moving lorry in Malaysia

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was injured after a burger stall atop a moving lorry toppled onto him in Kamunting, Perak, on Jan 20.

The incident was captured on dashcam footage and shared on Facebook group Taiping D Av@ngers on Tuesday (Jan 27), where it went viral.

The clip showed the motorcyclist waiting beside a car at a junction when the lorry appears from a road to the motorcyclist’s right.

As the lorry makes a turn, the stall on the lorry falls onto the motorcyclist, who is then seen lying on the road with his hands covering his face.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The motorcyclist, who works as a firefighter, sustained injuries to his forehead, neck and hands, reported Malaysia news agency Bernama.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Taiping district police chief Abdul Malek Ismail said the authorities were alerted to the incident as a result of the dashcam footage.

Initial investigations found the lorry was driven by a 30-year-old man transporting the burger stall from Taiping to Kamunting.

"The lorry driver, however, lost control of the vehicle, causing the burger stall to topple onto the road, hitting the victim and (the car beside) driven by a 34-year-old woman.”

He added that the lorry driver is being investigated for failing to properly secure his load, while the female driver was unharmed.