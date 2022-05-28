Malaysian who lost 8 fingers in 2007 Everest climb undeterred, mounts summit for 3rd time

KATHMANDU: Malaysian climber Ravichandran Tharumalingam recalls his excruciating expedition in 2007.

The then-42-year-old was so keenly focused on summiting Mount Everest for the second time in two years that his euphoria distracted him from a slight tingling sensation in his fingers.

He had successfully reached the mountain's peak for the first time in 2006.

Ravichandran or Ravi as he prefers to be called, eventually reached the top of the world’s highest mountain once more, but this time at a cost. The tips of eight of his fingers had to be later amputated due to frostbite.

“I believe it was something to do with (prioritising) desire over being rational. I was so desperate to prove a point, I was pushing myself too much that I ignored the pain in my fingers,” he recounted.

Ravi was unaware that his gloves had torn, exposing his fingers to the stinging cold.

“At the back of my mind, I was hoping the sensation in my fingers would go away as the temperature got warmer and the sun rose higher, but this never happened. My fingers were beyond recovery,” he added.

Fifteen years after that fateful incident, Ravi, now 57, has made a triumphant return to Mount Everest.

On May 5, Ravi reached the summit for the third time in his life, and the first since his previous attempt left him disfigured.

Speaking to CNA via a virtual video interview from Kathmandu, the Malaysian climber described how his latest Everest summit “was the best moment” in his life.

Completing this year’s expedition, a challenge he named Everest 3.0, was an opportunity to “conquer old demons,” he said.