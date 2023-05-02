'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

KATHMANDU: Mount Everest is set to see a record number of climbers this season, with around 1,000 people expected to attempt mountaineering's ultimate goal.

But scaling the awesome 8,849m peak is both expensive and dangerous, and possibly becoming more so because of overcrowding and climate change.

As the season gets underway, AFP looks at why Everest is such a magnet for climbers and how times are changing on the roof of the world.

Why is Everest on every climber's checklist?

Everest, known as Sagarmatha in Nepali and Chomolungma in Tibetan, has captured the imagination of climbers ever since it was identified as the world's tallest mountain above sea level.

The first expedition was launched in 1921 by the British, but it would take another 32 years and several more expeditions before Nepali Tenzing Norgay and New Zealander Edmund Hillary would finally reach its summit.

Seventy years on, commercialisation has drawn crowds of climbers to the slopes of the mountain, and more than 6,000 people have reached its summit. A majority of them have been in the last two decades.

"Because it's there," British climber George Mallory famously said in 1923 in reply to a reporter's question as to why he wanted to climb Everest.

For others, more visible advocacy is their motivation.

"Everest is the tallest mountain and your message from Everest can get the most attention," double-amputee veteran Hari Budha Magar, who is climbing to raise awareness for disabilities, told AFP.

How much does it cost?

Costs range from US$45,000 to US$200,000, depending on the services included and the level of luxury. This includes a US$11,000 permit for foreign climbers, plus travel, insurance, kit and most importantly, guides.

Pasang Tenje Sherpa of Everest expedition operator Pioneer Adventure said costs have been pushed up in recent years by mountaineers wanting a better climbing experience.

"There is a huge difference now, and companies have to compete on providing the best services to the clients," Sherpa said.

At the base camp, climbers can now enjoy a hearty breakfast, wifi to keep in touch with loved ones - and to post photos on social media - brewed coffee and other creature comforts unthinkable for the early climbers.