Nepali climber who summited Mount Everest several times dies on peak

KATHMANDU: A Nepali climber who summited Mount Everest several times has died on the peak, expedition organisers said Friday (Apr 15), the first fatality on the world's highest mountain this climbing season.

Ngimi Tenji Sherpa, 38, was found dead early Thursday (Apr 14) on a trail close to an area known as the "football field", a relatively safe region of the treacherous Khumbu Icefall.

"His body has been brought down. There were no accidents, and initial medical check suggests high-altitude sickness," said Pasang Tsering Sherpa of Beyul Adventures, the local partner of US-based expedition company International Mountain Guides.

Sherpa was carrying equipment uphill to Camp 2 and was found in a sitting position, still wearing his backpack.