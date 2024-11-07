Indonesia volcano belches colossal ash tower

A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted more than half a dozen times on Thursday (Nov 7), catapulting a colossal ash tower into the sky against a backdrop of lightning as nearby residents fled in panic.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted on Monday and Tuesday, killing nine people and forcing the relocation of residents from a 7km exclusion zone.

The country's volcanology agency reported seven eruptions on Thursday, the biggest of which belched an ash tower 8km high, according to an observation post.

Some said it was the biggest eruption they had ever seen from Lewotobi Laki-Laki.

"This is the first time I saw this big eruption since I've been living in Lewolaga village," said Anastasia Adriyani, 41, who lives outside the exclusion zone.

"I was cooking at the community kitchen (for evacuees) and when it happened, I ran back home. I was very scared."

Officials have raised the alert level for the 1,703m twin-peaked volcano on the tourist island of Flores to the highest level.

There were no immediate reports of damage to nearby villages from Thursday's fresh eruptions.

But residents and schoolchildren were seen running from their homes, according to an AFP journalist, who added volcanic lightning was also seen.