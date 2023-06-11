Muhyiddin questions Malaysia PM Anwar’s decision to sign maritime border agreement with Indonesia

SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan: Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has urged Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to explain why he signed treaties with Indonesia which has led to the delimitation of territorial seas.

Speaking during the coalition’s rally in Negeri Sembilan on Saturday night (Jun 10) ahead of state polls, Mr Muhyiddin questioned whether the agreements signed over the last week would mean Malaysia was compromising on matters relating to national sovereignty and international borders.

On Thursday, Indonesia and Malaysia signed six bilateral instruments relating to border crossings, trade, cooperation in investment promotions, mutual recognition of halal certification for domestic products, as well as two treaties relating to the delimitation of territorial seas.

The announcements were made during Indonesian president Joko Widodo’s two-day visit to Malaysia.

The territorial seas treaties involved the Sulawesi Sea and the southernmost part of the Straits of Melaka. Mr Widodo later expressed appreciation for the agreement, saying it had “taken 18 years to be solved”.

In his speech on Saturday, Mr Muhyiddin said he felt “uneasy” when he learnt of the agreement.

“When I was prime minister (of Malaysia), this was among the (bilateral) issues that we could not resolve. We discussed and discussed but could never reach a resolution. It involves sensitive matters relating to the borders of Johor and Sabah,” he added.

“Indonesia are our friends but on matters of national sovereignty, we can’t compromise. We shouldn't let up even an inch. When it comes to international borders, we must defend our right and national sovereignty."