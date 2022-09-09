Murder at sea: North Korea killings roil politics in South

SEOUL: When North Korean soldiers found a South Korean fisheries official in their territorial waters, they shot him dead and burned the body - an incident so shocking it later prompted Kim Jong Un to apologise.

Details are sketchy - and mostly classified - but exactly how and why the official came to be floating in a life jacket above the sea border known as the Northern Limit Line in September 2020 has become a bitter political debate in the South.

Was the 47-year-old official, Lee Dae-jun, a would-be defector fleeing gambling debts, as the government of then-president Moon Jae-in said, citing intelligence it then sealed for 30 years?

Or is that version of events actually a high-level smear campaign and cover-up, as the new government of Yoon Suk-yeol has claimed in raiding an ex-spy master's house and launching legal action over the former administration's handling of the case?

The intelligence services claim that their former chief, Park Jie-won, destroyed evidence showing Lee had no plans to move to Pyongyang.