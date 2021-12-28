Myanmar actor on junta wanted list jailed for 3 years

YANGON: A leading Myanmar actor, singer and model who was on a junta celebrity wanted list for supporting pro-democracy protests has been jailed for three years, his legal team said Monday (Dec 27).

Paing Takhon, 25, a star in both Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand, had been active in the mass protests that rocked the country following the February coup, at rallies and through his massive social media following.

He was arrested during a dawn raid at his mother's home in Yangon in April, his sister said, as the junta hunted more than 100 celebrities for supporting the movement.

On Monday, he was "jailed for three years with hard labour," at a court in Yangon, his legal advisor Khin Maung Myint told AFP.

"The family is deeply saddened about his sentence," he said, adding they were considering whether to appeal.