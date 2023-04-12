Myanmar justifies deadly air strike as international outcry mounts

Myanmar's ruling junta on Wednesday (Apr 12) confirmed that it carried out Tuesday's air strike on a northwestern village in which dozens of people were reported killed, drawing condemnation from the United Nations and Western powers.

The exact death toll from the air strike on the remote Kanbalu township in the Sagaing region remains unclear.

But it is believed that up to 100 people were killed, making it the deadliest in a recent string of military air attacks.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said he was "horrified" by the deadly air strike, whose victims he said included schoolchildren performing dances, with the global body calling for those responsible to be brought to justice.

The junta said it carried out the attack on a gathering organised by its insurgent opponents, and if civilians were also killed, it was because they were being forced to help the "terrorists".

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told military broadcast channel Myawaddy late on Tuesday that the attack on the ceremony held by the National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration, for their armed People's Defence Force (PDF) was aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

"During that opening ceremony, we conducted the attack. PDF members were killed. They are the ones opposing the government of the country, the people of the country," said Zaw Min Tun.

"According to our ground information we hit the place of their weapons' storage and that exploded and people died due to that," he said.

Referring to accusations of civilian casualties, he said "some people who were forced to support them probably died as well".