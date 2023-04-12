International community needs to stop flow of weapons into Myanmar, impose coordinated sanctions: UN rights envoy

The international community needs to stop the flow of weapons into Myanmar and work together to impose coordinated sanctions against the country’s junta, United Nations rights envoy Tom Andrews said on Wednesday (Apr 12).

He noted that Myanmar’s military junta is being supplied by member states of the UN, and urged countries to push them to stop sending materials to the junta.

“What I'm hoping is that member states of the United Nations will … pressure those member states who are providing the military junta with weapons, with technology that can be used as weapons, and with raw materials that can be used to produce weapons,” the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar told CNA’s Asia First, a day after military air strikes in the country killed dozens.

“We know that those weapons are being used to commit atrocities and crimes against the people of Myanmar. We know that that is aiding and abetting serious crimes against humanity and war crimes,” he added.

Mr Andrews condemned Tuesday’s air strike on the remote Kanbalu township in Sagaing region as “absolutely horrific” and “unacceptable”. He added that the air attack is part of a “disturbing pattern “of increased use of helicopter gunships and bombs.