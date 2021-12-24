Myanmar airstrikes displace more people along Thai-Myanmar border

BANGKOK: Myanmar's military carried out more airstrikes on a rebel-controlled area near the Thai border, the rebel group said on Friday (Dec 24), in the latest escalation of violence that has sent hundreds fleeing into Thailand.

The Karen National Union (KNU) said the military launched at least two airstrikes and fired some artillery rounds on an area under its control near the Thai-Myanmar border late on Thursday.

A Reuters reporter at Mae Sot, a Thai border town some 15km from where the air strikes reportedly took place, heard several explosions on Thursday evening at around 11pm local time.

A spokesman for Myanmar's military junta did not answer calls seeking comment.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted a civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1, triggering protests and sporadic clashes in the countryside between anti-junta militia and the army.

Fresh fighting between the Myanmar military and the KNU broke out last week, and more than 4,200 people have crossed into Thailand since the violence began, Thailand's foreign ministry said. Civil society groups have said that the number of displaced is as high as 10,000.