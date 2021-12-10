Myanmar anti-coup activists protest against junta with 'silent strike'

Myanmar was plunged into crisis when the military overthrew leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her government on Feb 1, triggering daily protests in towns and cities and fighting in borderlands between the military and ethnic minority insurgents.

Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, is facing various charges and was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday on the first of them - incitement and breaching COVID-19 regulations - drawing international condemnation of what critics described as a "sham trial".

The junta chief later reduced her sentence by two years on "grounds of humanity" but the charges she still faces could see her jailed for many years.

Junta forces seeking to crush opposition have killed more than 1,300 people, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group.

Last Sunday, five people were killed and at least 15 arrested after soldiers used a car to crash through an anti-coup protest in the city of Yangon. Myanmar's state media has dismissed reports of the incident as disinformation.

Minn Khant Kyaw Linn, a student activist from the General Strikes Collaboration Body protest group said participation in the "silent strike" had been widespread.

"You can see how much people hate the junta," he said.