Myanmar junta leader inaugurates armed coast guard
Myanmar junta leader inaugurates armed coast guard

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing appeared at a dock south of commercial capital Yangon to inaugurate the coast guard. (Photo: AFP)

06 Oct 2021 10:28PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 10:28PM)
YANGON: Myanmar's junta chief announced the formation of a new military coastguard on Wednesday (Oct 6), made up of four armed vessels officials said would improve the nation's law enforcement capabilities.

The Southeast Asian country has been mired in crisis since the army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February, sparking mass protests and a bloody crackdown.

Sporadic attacks and reprisals continue, with military officials confirming four intelligence officers had been wounded on Tuesday in a bomb blast in the capital Naypyidaw.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing appeared at a dock south of commercial capital Yangon to inaugurate the coast guard - a rare appearance in front of the foreign press since seizing power.

Myanmar's junta chief announced the formation of a new military coast guard, made up of four armed vessels. (Photo: AFP)

The four armed vessels - previously operated by Myanmar's navy - include a 47m "missile attack craft", said a naval officer, who did not want to be named.

Their duties would include "law enforcement ... patrolling and search and rescue", he said, without giving details, adding that the force would remain under "navy guidance" for now.

Myanmar's military has lavished tens of millions of dollars on the latest lethal hardware in recent years, leaning on allies Russia and China, as part of a strategy to become a first-class force.

More than 1,100 civilians have been killed and more than8,000 arrested since the putsch, according to a local monitoring group.

Source: AFP/dv

Related Topics

Myanmar

