ASEAN cannot go back to 'business as usual' with Myanmar: PM Lee

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia: Amid the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, there is “no reason” to change the format of only inviting Myanmar to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings at a non-political level, said Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (May 11).

This current format signals that “all is not well” and “very little progress” has been made on the Five-Point Consensus (5PC), he told reporters on the sidelines of the 42nd ASEAN summit.

The 5PC refers to a peace plan agreed upon between ASEAN and the junta in 2021, months after it overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. It has yet to be implemented.

“If we now say, well, all right, we forget it and just carry on and go back to business as usual, what have we achieved except to demonstrate that we have not made any progress and that we are now carrying on as if nothing is wrong?” said Mr Lee.

The conflict in Myanmar has dominated talks as ASEAN leaders meet in Indonesia.

While problems in Myanmar cannot hold back ASEAN’s work, including cooperation and engagement with dialogue partners around the world, not allowing Myanmar to participate in ASEAN meetings at a political level “has symbolic purpose” and “important practical consequences”, Mr Lee added.