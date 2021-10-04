Logo
Myanmar's lack of cooperation means hard to have junta boss at ASEAN summit: Malaysia minister
The ASEAN secretariat building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 23, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

04 Oct 2021 04:57PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 04:57PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Myanmar's failure to cooperate with a special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will make it difficult to have the country's junta leader attend an upcoming summit of the group, Malaysia's foreign minister said on Monday (Oct 4).

Saifuddin Abdullah in a tweet said he expressed disappointment at a meeting of his ASEAN counterparts over the non-cooperation of Myanmar's ruling military council.

Myanmar's top general in April committed to a five-step peace roadmap following its Feb 1 coup.

Source: Reuters/dv

