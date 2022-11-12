UN hopes ASEAN can 'push forward' agenda on resolving conflict in Myanmar

PHNOM PENH: The United Nations welcomes ASEAN's "principled approach" to the conflict in Myanmar and believes that next year's ASEAN chair, Indonesia, will be able to advance the agenda on this, secretary-general Antonio Guterres has said.

Mr Guterres made the remarks in Phnom Penh at a UN-ASEAN Summit held on Friday (Nov 11) evening and spoke again at a press conference on Saturday morning.

He said that the situation in Myanmar is an "unending nightmare for the people of the country", and voiced support for a 15-point statement made by leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on the Myanmar crisis.

The ASEAN leaders meeting at the summit, the first to be held in-person in three years, had asked for more concrete steps and a "specific timeline" to support a Five-Point Consensus that calls for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Myanmar.

ASEAN is also going to further review Myanmar’s representation at future meetings. The country's political leaders have been barred from high-level meetings of the bloc since late last year.

"I welcome ASEAN’s principled approach through the Five-Point Consensus ... I urge all countries, including ASEAN members, to seek a unified strategy towards Myanmar, centred on the needs and aspirations of Myanmar’s people," said Mr Guterres.