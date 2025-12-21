Myanmar mystics divine future after ill-augured election

BANGKOK: What lies ahead after Myanmar’s forthcoming elections?

The answer is hidden in the alignment of the stars, the occult flame of black magic candles and sacred geometry visible only to the third eye - if you believe the country’s spiritual soothsayers.

“The question most people ask is clear. When will Myanmar prosper?“ said astrologer Linn Nhyo Taryar.

Five years ago, Myanmar’s future seemed more certain. The country had enjoyed a decade-long democratic experiment after a history of hermetic military rule.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

But a 2021 military coup toppled the government, triggering civil war and precarity - from regular internet outages to life-or-death combat zone crises.

Dec 28 presents fresh uncertainty, as voting is set to start in a phased election being rejected by rebels and criticised abroad as a ploy to rebrand military rule.