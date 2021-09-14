Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show

YANGON: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned to court on Tuesday (Sep 14) to face charges of incitement and flouting COVID-19 restrictions, her lawyer said, a day after failing to appear on health grounds.



Aung San Suu Kyi and her elected government were deposed by the military in a February coup that sparked a mass uprising and a brutal junta crackdown on dissent.



Cut off from the world except for brief meetings with her legal team and court appearances, the 76-year-old Nobel laureate faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than a decade.



Monday's hearing was adjourned after Aung San Suu Kyi suffered from what her lawyer said was "car sickness" while being taken from the compound where she is under house arrest to the courtroom.



Aung San Suu Kyi "said she was still somewhat dizzy," according to lawyer Khin Maung Zaw, who met with her before Tuesday's hearing.